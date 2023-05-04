Nexa3D expands eco-friendly 3D printing materials with addition of Jabil PK 5000 at RAPID + TCT

× Expand Nexa3D

On the final day of RAPID + TCT 2023, Nexa3D announced the immediate availability of Jabil PK 5000, an eco-friendly powder for use with its high-throughput QLS-Series powder bed fusion printers. This includes its highest throughput system QLS 820, as well as the fast-cycle sintering system QLS 236.

Nexa3D recently acquired the QLS 230 and QLS 236 “Zero Waste” powder bed fusion SLS 3D printers. The company says that both systems have “industry leading” recycled powder acceptance and performance rates, minimising and sometimes eliminating powder waste.

“The QLS 230 SLS printers exclusively offer the ability to use end-of-life powder from other SLS machines to produce high-quality parts while minimising powder waste,” said JawsTec CEO Oscar Klaasen. “On top of the operational sustainability, the smaller build volume of the QLS 230 allows for a 22-hour complete build cycle that only requires a two-hour cooling cycle with zero negative effect on part accuracy or surface quality.”

Nexa3D says that Jabil PK 5000 offers QLS series users a list of benefits that include improved impact strength and elongation over PA12 and other similar nylon materials. The company also highlighted the low moisture absorption, dimensional stability, chemical resistance, and a wide processing window as key benefits of the eco-friendly power.

The polyketone resin used to make PK 5000 is an eco-friendly, low-carbon material that is made from carbon monoxide according to Nexa3D. The company claims that the ability to leverage carbon monoxide, which is a leading cause of atmospheric pollution, could reduce overall carbon footprint by as much as 60%.

Luke Rodgers, Senior Director of R&D for Additive Manufacturing at Jabil said: “Jabil applauds Nexa3D’s commitment to sustainability with the addition of PK 5000 to their materials portfolio. Together, we can meet growing demand for top-performing polymer formulations that give product designers greater choices for rigorous prototype and serial production applications while addressing evolving environmental-impact concerns.”