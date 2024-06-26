Nexa3D launches Xyon carbon fibre-filled polymer at RAPID + TCT

× Expand Nexa3D

Nexa3D has launched the Xyon advanced carbon fibre-filled polymer 3D printing filament for its newly acquired High Speed Extrusion additive manufacturing platforms.

Launched at RAPID + TCT, Nexa3D says its Xyon material promises the same robust performance as market competitors at a more economical cost. It is the first filament material to be introduced since Nexa3D acquired Essentium last year.

Among the key features of Xyon are its durability and reliability, with Nexa3D suggesting the material can cater for both prototyping and manufacturing applications. The company also says Xyon has been engineered to be 'highly cost-effective' and works within existing print parameters, ensuring broad compatibility, easy integration, and seamless transitions for users of competitive products.

"At Nexa3D, we empower our customers with the freedom of choice," said Avi Reichental, CEO, co-founder, and chairman of Nexa3D. "Xyon represents a breakthrough in super polymer extrusion technology that combines exceptional quality with significant cost savings. This launch is a testament to our commitment to revolutionise 3D printing accessibility, enabling a wider range of applications and empowering professionals worldwide to realise their creative and industrial potential.”

Nexa3D is exhibiting from booth #1839 at RAPID + TCT in Los Angeles.