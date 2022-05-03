OECHSLER AG makes seven figure investment into additive manufacturing operations with HP & AMT

× Expand OECHSLER AG

OECHSLER AG has invested a seven-figure sum into the expansion of its Ansbach-Brodswinden site, where it will bundle its additive manufacturing capacities.

Expanding its additive manufacturing capacity by an additional 800 square metres, where HP Multi Jet Fusion systems will be used for series production. An additional 300 square metres has been designated for state-of-the-art quality assurance technology and air-conditioned measuring rooms, while the company has also partnered with post-processing company AMT.

OECHSLER AG is said to be creating the ‘prerequisites for expanding additive manufacturing into the company’s second major business area in the long term’ after injection moulding. Already, the company has harnessed additive manufacturing in industries such as automotive and sporting goods, and is expanding its 3D printing capabilities in response to demand for lighter parts, flexible designs and more sophisticated functions.

In line with its series production ambitions, OECHSLER AG has partnered with AMT to develop and integrate a fully automated end-to-end post-processing cell, which has the capacity of finishing parts from ten industrial printers at once. This 18-month project is set to be completed in 2023.

“We have entered new product categories and markets with additive manufacturing and have thus been able to further diversify our portfolio of offerings,” commented Matthias Weißkopf, Senior Vice President Global Product & Technology Development, OECHSLER. “The expansion of series production with printers from HP reflects our strategy of establishing OECHSLER as a manufacturer-independent development and production partner in the field of additive manufacturing. With our optimised infrastructure, we can support our customers with even more tailored solutions in development and production.”

“We are proud that OECHSLER has partnered with AMT,” added AMT founder and CEO Joseph Crabtree. “The fully automated end-to-end post-processing cell we developed will enable OECHSLER to achieve significant efficiency gains in the series production of 3D printed components in the future and will support the company in industrialising its additive manufacturing capabilities on a global scale.”

“Polymer-based additive series manufacturing has established itself as another innovative production technology at OECHSLER,” offered Dr Claudius M. Kozlik, OECHSLER CEO. “We are already realising veritable high-volume projects in the key industries of automotive, sporting goods, medical technology as well as manufacturing with our globally more than 150 installed 3D printers. Thanks to the expansion of our site in Ansbach-Broswinden and the fully automated end-to-end post-processing by AMT, we will be able to offer our customers an even broader technology portfolio in the future.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

See the latest additive manufacturing and 3D printing developments in person by joining us at RAPID + TCT in Detroit on 17-19th May and at TCT 3Sixty in Birmingham, UK on 8-9th June.