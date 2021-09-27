Ogle Models installs EOS P 770 polymer 3D printing system

EOS EOS P770 EOS P770.

Ogle Models has installed an EOS P 770 Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) 3D printing platform, enabling the company to print parts of up to one metre in length.

The 3D printing service provider, which has worked with EOS for more than 20 years, is exhibiting at TCT 3SIXTY in Birmingham, UK this week.

With its roots in prototyping and model making, Ogle Models has been a long-time user of additive manufacturing technology, utilising FDM, SLA and SLS technologies. Over the years, the company has also begun to produce functional models and test and production parts for a range of industries including aerospace, architecture, film & TV, medical and product design.

By investing in the EOS P 770 platform, Ogle Models now has the capacity to print parts up to one metre in size. The EOS P 770 system is also said to excel in flexibility, part quality and cost reductions, while also offering optimised temperature management, improved recoating speed and high-power lasers which help to reduce build time and cost-per-part. EOS has supported the P 770 machine with 10 different materials and 19 material-layer parameter sets and has ensured dimensional accuracy throughout the build area by using the EOSAME feature to closely monitor the energy input from its dual lasers.

“We believe the new EOS machine will bring something exciting to many of our customers,” commented Ogle Models Director Philip Martin. “SLS is used across a range of our business areas including models, functional prototyping, pre-production parts development and exhibition models to name but a few. The increased build space will allow us to explore new ideas with our customers, and even combine builds for greater efficiency, reduced lead times and cost reduction, whilst still retaining our reputation for exceptional final finish quality.”

Davide Iacovelli, Regional Director EMEA at EOS, added: “Ogle has long explored and proven the capabilities of 3D printing, as is shown in its success and diverse range of services. That it has chosen the EOS P 770 as the new system to support its future growth and service offering is a source of pride for EOS and we look forward to seeing the projects it delivers.”

Ogle Models is exhibiting from Stand J41 at TCT 3SIXTY between September 28-30.

