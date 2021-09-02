Photocentric launches fastest LCD 3D printer to date

× Expand Photocentric LC Opus

UK manufacturer Photocentric has unveiled details about its next 3D printer, which is said to be its quickest LCD-based system to date.

The Liquid Crystal (LC) Opus has been described as an “excellent all-rounder” by the Peterborough-based company ahead of its global launch at the International Dental Show in Cologne later this month, shortly followed by TCT 3Sixty (Stand F41) where the desktop additive manufacturing system will make its UK debut.

Promising fast cure speeds (2 seconds per layer at 50µm), low running costs and a build volume of 310 x 174 x 220 mm, Photocentric says the machine delivers “reliable and repeatable performance” for a variety of application environments and has already smashed pre-order records compared to the company’s previous eight machines.

“We wanted to build a versatile printer that was easy to use and delivered great performance and I believe that we have achieved this,” says Sally Tipping, sales director, Photocentric. “It provides customers with a speedy, simple and versatile solution that is equally at home in a dental laboratory as it is in an engineering workshop. Its intuitive and simple operation makes LC Opus perfect for both beginners and experienced users alike across a broad range of applications.”

Other features include a custom monochrome screen, even light distribution for a repeatable, uniform cure, patented ‘Vat-Lift’ peel release technology to ensure reliability over large surface area printing, Trinamic motor drivers for smooth and quiet operation, and ultra-quiet PWM fans for cooling. The LC Opus has been built to be “rugged” thanks to an aluminium frame, solvent resistant paint and long-life vat, and a tough annealed red plastic hood that’s resistant to cracking from chemical exposure.

Priced at 6,295.00 GBP (excluding vat), the LC Opus is said to be ready to use straight out of the box and comes pre-calibrated. Production has already commenced at Photocentric’s UK manufacturing facility ready for shipping later this month.

