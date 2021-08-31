TCT 3Sixty Preview: A 360-degree view of the 3D printing adoption journey

× Expand TCT 3Sixty will take place on 28-30th September at NEC, Birmingham, UK.

The hum of machines, anecdotes from keynote speakers, applications that spark new ideas, meeting new faces, reconnecting with old ones, new business deals made; there really is nothing quite like live events.

After almost two years of Zoom calls and less than perfect online networking, TCT 3Sixty is ready to welcome the 3D printing and additive manufacturing (AM) community back to the halls of the NEC, Birmingham, UK on 28-30th September.

For many of us, TCT 3Sixty will provide the first in-person chance to get a real look at some of the technologies launched over the last two years. And as you’ll recall from the way the industry responded to challenges faced throughout the pandemic, from producing PPE to plugging supply chain gaps, the AM sector has kept itself very busy.

This year’s event has been shaped to deliver a full 360-degree understanding of the AM adoption journey. Evaluation, Adoption and Optimisation are the three pillars you’ll find woven into our exhibits, features and conference content, and will allow you to make the most out of your visit, wherever you are on that journey.

Here, we take a look at just a fraction of the technologies you can expect to see on the show floor.

For a one stop look at the end-to-end AM process, the Matsuura (D11) booth will be a good place to start as the the company will be demonstrating the entire AM workflow, from concept to CAD to 3D printing and finishing, for a series of HP Multi Jet Fusion components.

It’s been an exciting 12 months for Stratasys thanks to the launch of its Selective Laser Absorption process and acquisition of Origin’s P3 technology. UK partner Laser Lines (F41 & G31) will have the full story on each of these new platforms alongside the latest in FDM and Polyjet including Stratasys’ J55, J35 Pro and J850 machines, plus new F770, which features the longest fully heated build chamber on the market. Platinum partner SYS Systems (E22) will also be on hand with a full range of Stratasys products and materials which have been adopted by customers like Speedo, Volvo and YKK.

Photocentric (F14) is set to launch its LC Opus printer which promises fast, highly accurate prints for a huge variety of industries alongside the large- sale LC Magna printer and Core 4D software package, which the UK-based manufacturer believes will “revolutionise part design and production.”

× Expand Matsuura (D11) will be demonstrating the entire 3D printing workflow from concept to finishing.

RP Technologies (B41) plans on showing what it’s calling “the next step in the product development process” on its biggest stand to date. In addition to showcasing aluminium tooling applications and injection moulding capabilities with a live Borche Bi130 system running on the stand, the company is inviting visitors to ‘Walk the Plank’ on a virtual reality adventure that lets you experience the fear of walking hundreds of feet above the ground on a skyscraper.

EOS (H46) promises a valuable visit wherever you are on your AM adoption journey. The laser sintering pioneer will be emphasising the opportunities for AM in Industry 4.0, distributed manufacturing, digital warehousing and improved sustainability.

With a new AM-focused strategy centred on production-scale AM and new frontiers in regenerative medicine, 3D Systems (B21) will be there with its latest hardware, software, materials, and end-use applications. Visitors will be able to learn more about 3D Systems’ scalable Figure 4 process and range of production-class materials over on the CDG (A23) stand too.

Four new 3D scanning solutions will make their TCT debut with T3DMC (The 3D Measurement Company) (G11). The engineering outfit will be offering live demonstrations of the the fastest, smallest and lightest 3D scanning system on the market, the SIMSCAN, along with the KSCAN Magic, TrackScan P42 and cost-effective 3D portable colour scanner iReal2.

Over on the Materialise (D31) booth, visitors can get a demo of the latest Magics software and see innovations in sustainability with the recently launched Bluesint PA12, a technology that uses 100% reused powder. Speaking of recycling materials, 3devo (G25) will be on hand with its filament makers, dryer and shredder tools which cover the entire filament extrusion cycle.

3DPRINTUK (J28) will be showing what ten years of experience in low volume AM production looks like with demonstrations of its SLS and MJF capabilities, while visitors looking to explore solutions from the likes of Formlabs, Markforged, Ultimaker and Essentium can get advice from experts at Additive-X (D21), which was recently named as exclusive UK partner of Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT).

× Expand The key themes of TCT 3Sixty are 'evaluation', 'adoption' and 'optimisation'.

AM equipment provider CREAT3D (E31) promises insights and success stories from companies such as LISI Aerospace, Sellafield, Curtiss-Wright and Williams F1 Racing, and 3DGBIRE (C51 & B51) will be demonstrating its “360-degree service” to help businesses integrate 3D printing with ease. Advent 3D (G51) will also be ready with a full range of Formlabs equipment including the Fuse 1, which promises a “new benchmark in accessible and affordable” SLS printing.

In software, 3YOURMIND (F26) will be detailing how its tools drive end-to- end digitised workflows, and ANSYS (F23) will be showcasing its range of Discovery products including Spaceclaim, Simulation and Additive, the latter of which is designed to make the end-to-end metal AM workflow more efficient.

On the subject of metals, laser and machine tool manufacturer TRUMPF (F28) will be exhibiting its Laser Powder Bed Fusion systems which have been successfully installed in highly regulated environments such as aerospace and medical, while Xact Metal (F31) will be showcasing an accessible approach to printing metals in the form of its XM200C system. Materials supplier thyssenkrupp Materials UK (D43) will also be there to discuss its sustainably sourced metal AM powders and full post-build machining and turning service on all AM metal parts.

At the other end of the value chain, Rosler (E12) will be showing its AM post-processing technologies which have already been adopted by the likes of Alfa Romeo Racing and HP, and ABB (G1) will be proving how a reliable power supply can improve AM efficiency and eliminate downtime.

Over on the TCT 3Sixty Conference stages, you’ll be able to select tracks based on where you’re at in the AM adoption process. There’ll be live workshops to help you build a business plan for 3D printing, application stories, panel sessions and much more across our three-day CPD-certified programme.

For the full list of TCT 3Sixty exhibitors and speakers, and to register for your free ticket, visit tct3sixty.com.

