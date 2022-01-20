Photocentric teams with Mechnano to launch nanoengineered 3D printing resin

× Expand 3D printed ESD protective electronic enclosure

Photocentric, the UK-based developer of LCD-based 3D printing systems, has teamed up with Mechnano to create a nanoengineered resin which provides electrostatic discharge properties suited to electronics manufacturing.

The company says this latest development can offer a new solution for the additive manufacturing of parts like IC Trays, Grippers, ESD Hand Tools and many more.

Paul Anfinson, CEO of Photocentric USA 3D Ltd said: “We’re delighted to partner with Mechnano to deliver what we believe will be a terrific innovation for the electronics manufacturing industry when paired with our proficiency in resin development.”

Mechnano’s Mech Technology allows carbon nanotubes (CNTs) – which are harder than diamond, 10,000 times smaller than human hair, 100 times stronger than steel and have 1,000 times more conductive capacity than copper – to be harnessed with additive manufacturing materials, to deliver enhanced strength and greater properties.

Mechnano has invested heavily in the research and development of this technology, overcoming the issues of CNTs becoming clumped in knots and enabling the transfer of key beneficial properties to the resins.

Paul added: “Damage caused by ESD is a huge issue in this sector, and this creation solves a previous challenge when it comes to additive manufacturing, with our nanoengineered resin not only strengthening the product but also imbuing the material with the necessary ESD properties.

“The strength of materials can be hindered by other ESD additives but not with Mechano’s technology, so we have something truly unique here and the addition of CNTs opens up many more exciting applications for our additive manufacturing solutions.”

Bryce Keeler from Mechnano said: “Thanks to Photocentric, the ESD parts can now be printed in just a few hours instead of taking weeks or months to machine parts or moulds from aluminium, titanium or composites and we’ve developed a great working relationship and look forward to continuing this as we seek more opportunities.”

