Photocentric teases its largest 3D printer yet ahead of Formnext

× Expand Photocentric Photocentric Formnext - 1

Photocentric is to announce new large-format 3D printing capabilities at Formnext, with parts printed with its flagship Liquid Crystal technology also to be showcased.

Some of those printed components have been additively manufactured with Titan, a prototype machine which counts as Photocentric’s largest 3D printer to date.

Titan is equipped with a 700 x 395 x 1200 mm build volume and a 91µm pixel pitch resolution, while also featuring an 8K 32” LCD screen. Photocentric believes this new 3D printing capability will be able to facilitate large-scale additive production within the automotive, transport, creative arts, and merchandising industries.

Photocentric will be co-exhibiting at Formnext alongside software partner Core Technologie. In addition to parts printed with Titan, and the various texturing and finishing options Core Technologie’s software enables, Photocentric will also highlight its ongoing work in ceramics and materials development in partnership with Loctite and BASF Forward AM. In ceramics, Photocentric is collaborating with Centre of AM Excellence (AM-COE) with a focus on the mass production of Silica cores with improved performance compared to injection moulding, while also delivering ceramic production parts in Alumina.

“We are thrilled to be back at Formnext bringing our latest advancements on materials, hardware and control software to scale up additive manufacturing processes through automation and enable customers to run production parts in our 66,000 square foot digital factory,” commented Paul Holt, founder of Photocentric. “This year, we are co-exhibiting with software partner Core Technologie; jointly, we have developed Photocentric Additive software for our Liquid Crystal 3D printers. On display, there will be an array of parts with textures and finishes that we manufacture using the combined technologies.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Gain 3D printing insights from PepsiCo, Boeing, Jack Wolfskin and more at the TCT Conference @ Formnext. Get your pass here.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.