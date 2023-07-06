Q.Big 3D set for large-format 3D printer launch with Series A round led by HZG Group

× Expand Light carrier for motorhome rear 3D printed with Q.Big 3D

Q.Big 3D has announced the successful closing of a 2 million EUR Series A funding round led by the HZG Group.

The large-format additive manufacturing specialist’s latest funding round is also being backed by long-term investor Manz AG, a global engineering company, which has been invested in the startup since its early stages, alongside its founder Dieter Manz.

The funding follows the announcement of the company’s Queen 1 large-format printer launch which deploys a two-nozzle plastic granulate-based VFGF (Variable Fused Granular Fabrication) 3D printing technology. Developed at Aalen University, the process uses one nozzle for fast high-volume printing and a second for fine surfaces and structures.

Katja Herrmann, co-founder of Q.Big 3D, said: "Compared to alternative processes such as milling, laminating or casting, we enable a significantly shorter lead-time for the production of components at a lower price. For example, one customer confirms a lead-time reduction of 70 percent and a cost reduction of at least 30 percent. With this customer feedback and HZG Group as an investor at our side, we are very confident about the market launch. Following the R&D phase, we are now set for growth”.

With a footprint of 1700 mm x 1100 mm x 1050 mm, a beta version of the QUEEN 1 3D printer has already been used to produce large-scale components for companies such as Voith, Kärcher and John Deere. Q.BIG 3D says it is ‘intensifying its sales activities’ and will be ready to start shipping by the end of 2023. The company believes the technology holds potential for industries such as rail, automotive, shipbuilding, aerospace, mechanical engineering, architecture, and construction, as well as in the exhibition stand construction and building technology business.

Kerstin Herzog, founder and managing director of HZG Group, said: "In the field of additively manufactured large components, Q.Big 3D's technology covers a very broad spectrum from prototypes, design and functional samples to spare parts, operating equipment and end products. We are thrilled by the potential range of applications because this is exactly where the classic advantages of 3D printing are effectively merged with a short and tool-less process chain to manufacture large components. We are excited about the next steps we will take together with the team and its Queen 1.”

The HZG Group was established by Concept Laser co-founder Frank Herzog and Kerstin Herzog to support early-stage additive manufacturing companies. Last year, the group raised 60 million EUR for its HZG Additive Manufacturing Tech Fund and has since made investments in companies like design automation software specialist trinckle, Axtra3D, a 3D printing company which combines stereolithography and digital light processing technologies, and volumetric printing start-up xolo GmbH.