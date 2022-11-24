Quandum Aerospace tests Zortrax resin 3D printing ecosystem

× Expand Zortrax

Quandum Aerospace, a Spanish manufacturer of optoelectronic and electronic systems for aerospace, medical, and energy markets, has become one of the first to test Zortrax's new Powerful Trio resin 3D printing ecosystem.

The company has been a long-time user of Zortrax 3D printers and as such was trusted to be one of the first to test the Zortrax Powerful Trio, an ecosystem comprising the Inkspire 2 UV LCD 3D printer as well as the Zortrax Cleaning Station and Zortrax Curing Station post-processing devices.

Quandum Aerospace used the new ecosystem to produce medical device components that were ordered by one of its clients.

Rafael Rodríguez Rosas, Chief Technology Officer at Quandrum, said: “We’ve been working with this system for a month, and I can say with confidence that this is one of the best 3D printing solutions Zortrax has ever created. It is simple to operate, fast, incredibly precise, and reliable. Its capability to efficiently handle high-end resins is invaluable. Such materials have the potential to become a viable alternative for high-performance FDM polymers in aerospace, medical and military applications.”

Zortrax says that it received positive feedback from the team at Quandum regarding the new ecosystem. According to the company, Quandum highlighted how well the systems worked together.

Quandum said that the Zortrax Inkspire 2 was useful for fabricating large prototypes and short series manufacturing. The factory-calibration of the build platform, and the resin control system is part of what made the fabrication of large parts possible, according to the company.

The Zortax Cleaning Station, included in the ecosystem, is an automated solution that elevates models from the cleaning fluid after the process has finished. The final step in the solution, the Zortrax Curing Station, was said by Quandum to be easy to use.

“Feedback on the Zortrax Powerful Trio we get from Quandum and many others is very encouraging to say the least. Users like this new lineup, find it efficient, rock-solid, and easy to work with. That’s what we aimed for. Now we know that’s what we delivered,” said Mariusz Babula, CEO of Zortrax.

