Raise3D launches Pro3 Series 3D printers aimed at small-batch production

3D printer manufacturer Raise3D has announced the launch of its Pro3 Series, designed for small-batch production applications.

Building on the success of its Pro2 Series, this latest duo of polymer extrusion-based systems is said to feature a number of improvements that address the needs of end-use parts, tools, spares or other similar products.

Expected to launch later this year, with a showcase planned at RAPID + TCT later this month, the Pro3 Series encompasses two dual-extruder 3D printers, the Pro3, which features a build volume of 300 x 300 x 300 mm, and the larger Pro3 Plus which carries a build volume of 300 x 300 x 605 mm. Both printers are compatible with a range of materials from Raise3D and its Open Filament Program, including “any filament that extrudes up to 300℃,” according to the manufacturer. The machines are also compatible with Raise3Ds’s software workflow which includes its ideaMaker slicing tool, ideaMaker Library and RaiseCloud print management software. This ecosystem, Raise3D believes, will allow the Pro3 Series to be “easily integrated into a production environment.

Edward Feng, Raise3D CEO, commented: “In 2018, when the Pro2 Series was first launched, we were committed to “Raise the Standards”, something that was acknowledged by the market with the attribution of relevant awards to our printers. As a result of the recognition of Pro2 Series, we started working on our mission: “To lead the promotion and implementation of Flexible Manufacturing Solutions with 3D Printing”. With the launch of the Pro3 Series, and the launch of the E2CF this year, we will confidently be “Implementing Flexible Manufacturing”.

Key features include an interchangeable hotend system which allows printing and easy switching between a variety of non-abrasive and abrasive materials. Users will also benefit from auto bed levelling to ensure part quality and reduced setup time, a flexible build plate, and an Air Flow Manager with HEPA filter which ensures the stability of the temperature inside the build chamber. Raise3D has also introduced “EVE”, a new built-in smart assistant which can resolve print issues, analyse printer usage and schedule reminders for printer maintenance.

The Pro3 Series will be priced at 4,749 EURO (5,249 USD) for the Pro3 and 6,249 EURO (7,249 USD) for the Plus.

