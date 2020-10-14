Raise3D announces latest version of ideaMaker slicing software

× Expand Raise3D ideaMaker 4.0

Raise3D has announced the launch of its latest slicing software version with several feature updates and advancements.

The ideaMaker 4.0 platform supports Raise3D’s range of 3D printing systems and has been made available in English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Russian and Polish to cater for the company’s global user base. After continued development of the software, Raise3D believes it is releasing a ‘more robust’ product with the launch of the ideaMaker Library, several updates to the RaiseCloud print management system and the launch of the Octoprint feature. These added functions supplement the already available support structure editing tools, auto parameter optimisation feature and Boolean tools to carve, split and combine models.

Octoprint has been developed to allow design and engineer professionals to benefit from Raise3D’s software ecosystem, permitting them to download slicing templates directly from the ideaMaker Library, upload a G-code to Octoprint and also remotely monitor the printing process on RaiseCloud. The new slicing software version is also said to have ‘better integration’ with the Raise3D's centralised project management platform.

Meanwhile, users of ideaMaker 4.0 now have access to ‘powerful settings’ options that give designers more optimisation capabilities of their 3D models. The new features are said to allow users to customise the settings of a single section of an STL model and do the same with selected layers or a specific shape inside of the STL. These capabilities can be applied to a single model or several models and help to decrease waste material and print time, while also maximising the efficiency of their prints.

In addition to these capabilities, new users are also able to access light and dark themed interfaces; new slicing functions that allow the user to ‘remove the overlap regions’ and ‘keep the overlap regions only’ to modify models; and a ‘minimal part size’ feature that enables the detection and automatic removal of small structures in the model. Users can also uniformly transition to the next layer when layers have a large gap due to sudden structure changes in the XY direction with the ‘spiral vase mode path interpolation’ tool and distribute models in specific ways with the ‘array’ function.