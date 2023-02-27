Rapid Shape users to have access to BEGO dental 3D printing materials as companies strike partnership

Rapid Shape and BEGO have announced a partnership that will allow users of the former’s 3D printing systems to process the latter’s Varseo dental materials.

The collaboration was announced at Lab Day 2023 and is relevant to those operating Rapid Shape’s RS D20+, D30+ and D50+ printer models.

Users of those 3D printing systems will now be able to utilise BEGO’s VarseoSmile and VarseoWax materials, which include the VarseoSmile Crown and Temp and the VarseoWax Model and Varseo WAX CAD/Cast. Access to these materials will give Rapid Shape users the opportunity to produce definitive crowns, inlays, table tops, onlays and veneers.

“With VarseoSmile Crown and the Rapid Shape 3D printing solutions, dental labs and clinics can produce restorations accurately, quickly and in a machine-supported workflow from start to finish,” commented Andreas Schulthesis, CEO of Rapid Shape. “For larger labs, the Rapid Shape D30+ and D50+ printing solutions offer the additional option of automated fabrication of parts from VarseoSmile and VarseoWax materials. This partnership and the integration of BEGO materials ensures that our users can combine state-of-the-art technology from Rapid Shape and expertise from BEGO in one outstanding solution.”

“Our hybrid material enables a fast restoration option with an excellent price-performance ratio,” added Thomas Kwiedor, Head of Business Development 3D Cooperations at BEGO. “The printed restorations also feature great aesthetics, a low tendency to age and discolour and a high level of comfort for the patient. Extensive scientific studies by renowned universities and institutes confirm the excellent properties of restorations made of VarseoSmile Crown.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.