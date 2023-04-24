Replique and CALLUM collaborate to create 3D printed trophies for 2023 World Car Awards

× Expand Replique The 3D printed trophies

At the 2023 World Car Awards (WCAs), which took place in New York City in April, featured seven 3D printed trophies given to winners. The trophies were produced by Replique, and the design was led by car designer Ian Callum and his design company, CALLUM.

The WCA organisers selected and commissioned the companies, and gave them a creative brief to design and manufacture a “new, unique and visually impactful trophy” that would befit the prestigious awards and its winners. Replique 3D printed the trophies in PA12 material through its network of print partners with SLS technology.

The trophies underwent a post-processing stage of vapour smoothing, which the companies say provided an “ideal seamless surface’ for the application of vibrant gold automotive-grade coatings.

The global COO of Hyundai was present to accept three of the 3D printed awards for the IONIQ 6, including the trophy for World Car of the Year.

Henrike Wonneberger, Co-Founder and COO of Replique said: “Thanks to its fundamental attributes for fast, low-volume production of any design in one-piece, regardless of its complexity, 3D printing was an obvious choice as the manufacturing method for this project. We are thrilled with the results and were not surprised that the trophies turned heads at the ceremony.”

According to designer Ian Callum, the design of the new trophy reimagines the theme of the WCA logo and the original award, with a road encircling the globe. The WCA also said that by utilising 3D printing, the creation of the new trophy also represents the many technological advances made in vehicle design and manufacturing.

Replique Jose Muñoz, Global COO Hyundai Motor Company, and SangYup Lee, EVP and Head of Hyundai Global Design Centre

“3D printing is fantastic because it addresses and overcomes the constraints of traditional thinking and manufacturing,” said Callum. “When you design something, you need to consider factors like the angles, the construction method and if it will need assembly of different parts, all of which is very complicated and time-consuming. This project demonstrates perfectly how 3D printing completely removes that headache, by granting you the means to create virtually any form from a digitalised design.”

Wonneberger added: “On behalf of Replique, I’d like to extend our warmest congratulations to all esteemed winners of the 2023 World Car Awards. It was a thrilling moment to see the winners’ faces light up with joy at the sight of their cutting-edge, 3D printed trophies, which also capture the essence of the occasion so perfectly. We look forward to contributing to many more such moments.”

In late 2022, Replique announced the appointment of Nick Dinges as Chief Technology Officer.