RIZE's full-colour XRIZE 3D printing system compatible with FDA 510(k)-cleared medical modelling software

RIZE has announced its XRIZE full-colour 3D printing system is compatible with Synopsys’ FDA 510(k)-cleared Simpleware software.

Synopsys used the XRIZE desktop 3D printing platform to validate its end-to-end DICOM to 3D print workflow during the FDA clearance process. It means RIZE’s full-colour 3D printing technology can be utilised to produce full-colour models for diagnostics purposes in the orthopaedic, maxillofacial and cardiovascular fields.

The combination of Simpleware software and the XRIZE 3D printer provides comprehensive 3D image processing capabilities for medical images that can then be used to create durable and lifelike medical models. Simpleware encompasses visualisation, accurate segmentation and the ability to export print-ready models, while XRIZE leans on composite 3D printing materials, full-colour capabilities and minimal post-processing. Using the software and hardware in tandem, the companies believe, will significantly expedite point-of-care 3D printing workflows.

With these capabilities, medical teams will be able to produce models featuring different colours to represent different anatomical regions or bone densities, for example, providing doctors and surgeons with better insights to improve surgical planning.

“Our technology has a proven track record for processing 3D images and creating models for a wide variety of applications,” commented Terry Ma, VP of Engineering at Synopsys. “Adding regulatory clearance for point-of-care 3D printing enables our growth in the point-of-care clinical space, where Simpleware software and our team’s technical expertise will allow for better patient care and a faster workflow for medical professionals.”

“3D printing in the healthcare sector is growing at the fastest pace ever,” added RIZE founder Eugene Giller. “Healthcare professionals need safe systems that can be easily operated from homes/offices or point-of-care with the least amount of complexity. Together with Synopsys, we’re delighted to advance the state of what’s possible in scan-to-print medical modelling, so that teams can create highly affordable full colour, functional medical models for planning, patient and family education – seamlessly and efficiently.”

