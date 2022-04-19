Roboze appoints former EOS CEO Dr Adrian Keppler to Advisory Board

Dr Adrian Keppler.

Roboze has announced the addition of former EOS CEO Dr Adrian Keppler to its Advisory Board.

The company says that Keppler’s experience will ‘open the doors to global markets like Germany and the US’ as it looks to expand across the world.

Roboze was founded in 2014 and has since brought to market polymer and composite 3D printing solutions, some of which are designed to enable functional components which are applied in extreme environments. In 2020, the company opened an office in Munich in a bid to position itself closer to customers and partners in Germany, before opening a range of technical, commercial and marketing positions in the last 12 months. To further enhance its offering and operation as it continues this expansion, Roboze has appointed Dr Keppler to its Advisory Board and will look to tap in to his 15+ years’ experience in additive manufacturing.

“Roboze has been on my radar for all these years and has immediately demonstrated its strong innovative character followed by a well-defined vision,” commented Dr Keppler. “I am sure that the technological ecosystem developed will accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing even faster, helping innovative companies around the globe to tackle the challenges ahead.”

“We are proud to have gained the trust of Dr Adrian Keppler, veteran of the additive manufacturing industry, in our Advisory Board,” added Alessio Lorusso, founder and CEO of Roboze. “Germany has a cutting-edge engineering and manufacturing heritage and is already projected towards the next digital transformation solutions. I’m sure Adrian’s experience will allow us to increase our network and get in touch with the companies involved in this particular pioneering phase.”

