Roboze signs MOU with Magnaghi Aeronautica Group at Paris Air Show

× Expand Roboze/Magnaghi Aeronautica Alessio Lorusso, Roboze CEO (left) and Paolo Graziano, Magnaghi CEO (right) after signing the agreement at Paris Air Show

At the Paris Air Show 2023, Roboze and Magnaghi Aeronautica announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU). According to the companies, reduction of weight and emissions, and certification of the production process using Roboze 3D printing technology are the pillars of the agreement.

In the aviation industry, Roboze says that 3D printing has opened up new possibilities and has ‘revolutionised’ various aspects of the design and production of low-weight, complex aircraft components without compromising structural capability and safety.

The company says that until now, polymer 3D printing applications have been exclusively for interiors in this sector. Roboze and Magnaghi have worked together for ‘some time’ according to the companies, to attempt to change this paradigm with the goal of entering production of class 2 and 3 landing gear components, while standardising the manufacturing and qualification approach of the 3D printing technology.

Paolo Graziano, CEO of MAGROUP said: “Magnaghi offers their historical knowledge and competence in aeronautics combined with the continuous search for innovative technological opportunities for our products to offer to our customers around the world. With Roboze competence in 3D printing technology and materials science, we are convinced that together we will give a strong acceleration to the adoption of additive manufacturing in the aeronautical sector.”

Alessio Lorusso, CEO and Founder of Roboze added: “In Magnaghi we find a partner who can make a difference for the future of 3D printing in the aeronautical sector. Its historical specialisation will allow us to be faster and more targeted in the validation of new applications and in the development of innovative materials useful for expanding the advantages of additive manufacturing in Europe and worldwide.”