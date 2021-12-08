Rosti Group adopts Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle 3D printer

× Expand Ultimaker

Contract manufacturing firm Rosti Group is using Ultimaker 3D printing technology to produce fixtures and assembly parts.

The company says it has adopted the Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle to accelerate product development cycles and help clients get their products to market faster.

By incorporating the Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle, which is supported by a wide materials range and has the ability to print fibre-reinforced components with the Print core CC, Rosti is replacing traditional prototyping methods where it can to save time, while also additively manufacturing fixtures and assembly components that match the strength and quality of those produced with subtractive methods. The results are the supply of new products to consumer markets and product samples to clients within 72 hours.

“By removing traditional manufacturing methods from the development of assembly and production fixtures, the Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle allows us to print high-strength and high-temperature materials at a fraction of the cost of previous methods and completed within a few days instead of weeks,” commented Scott Dickson, NPD Manager of Rosti Suzhou.

“Most certainly, Ultimaker is about fast first-time-right 3D prints of high visual and functional quality, but I get particularly excited when I learn how our technology serves as a transformative business solution for renowned companies like Rosti,” offered Ultimaker CEO Jürgen von Hollen. “The company recognised that it needed a rapid step change to remain competitive. Seeing that the flexibility and sustainable value derived from our 3D printing platform and eco-system has a strategic business impact in such a short turnaround time is what drives our teams as well our partners across the world.”

