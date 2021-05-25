Satori launches VL2800 MSLA 3D printing system

× Expand VL2800 Satori

Satori has announced the launch of its ‘big volume, high precision’ VL2800 3D printing system via Kickstarter.

The VL2800 is powered by Masked Stereolithography and will be sold for £3,075, with the fastest campaign supporters able to purchase the machine with a 30% discount at £2,150.

Satori’s second 3D printing system, following the launch of the ST1600 last year, is equipped with a 6k mono screen which ensures parts printed inside the 27.8 x 15.6 x 30 cm build volume are done so with high precision. The machine’s z-axis motor also supplements this by guaranteeing consistent layer heights as parts are printed.

Users of the VL2800 will be able to produce parts like bike helmets and prostheses in a single piece, as well as larger quantities of smaller parts. Early access customers include jewellery designer Siobhan Wallace of Shh von Studio, who printed a large, interconnected necklace with the VL2800, and the Mahdi Naim Design Lab who successfully printed a prosthetic leg.

As it brings the VL2800 machine to market, Satori has aligned with Chinese machine manufacturer Elegoo to support its manufacturing operations. Elegoo, who manufactured 100,000 3D printers in 2020, is working with Satori to build a new manufacturing centre supervised by Satori engineers which will allow the company to meet the demand for its new product. Satori is targeting the VL2800 at industrial designers and artists for the printing of engineering prototypes and creative applications like 3D figurines.

“As a female founder of a tech company, I understand how challenging it can be to work in the 3D printing industry because the technology itself can sometimes be quite intimidating,” Satori CEO Chengxi Wang told TCT. “However, we want to make the 3D printing technology as approachable as possible to empower global creatives and innovators with an affordable but powerful tool.”

“During our collaboration, I noticed that the Satori printer was precise and fast,” added Madhdi Naim of Mahdi Nahm Design Lab. “The high-quality resin reveals the shape thanks to its relation to the light, while giving a soft touch and durability. The machine is perfect for more complex designs allowing you to print bigger, intricate pieces such as a prosthetic leg.”

