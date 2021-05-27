Shapeways teams up with Mimaki to offer full-colour 3D printed parts

Shapeways has partnered with Mimaki to offer full colour 3D printing, enabling surgery preparation, real estate development model and customisable collectible applications.

Bringing the Mimaki High Definition Full Colour into its extensive digital manufacturing offering, Shapeways is now providing instant quote access for its customers to explore full-colour, 3D printed parts.

Mimaki’s full-colour 3D printing technology works by jetting coloured resin directly onto the print bed, with specific colour profiled being generated by characterisation data. This process can output parts with ‘stunning shading, contrast and fine detail’, as well as ‘excellence in accuracy and resolution.’ Suitable applications for Mimaki’s full-colour technology include surgical prep models for pre-visualisation, detailed architectural models for real estate developers, customisable collectibles, and more.

“Shapeways is known for their quality and consistency,” commented Josh Hope, Senior Manager for Digital Imaging and Innovation at Mimaki. “Our expertise in 2D colour printing allowed us to approach the 3D printing world differently by starting with colour. Offering High Definition Full Colour to the customer base of Shapeways made sense because it can be used in so many ways.”

“Adding full-colour from Mimaki brings vast depth and detail to applications across multiple industries,” added Aidan O’Sullivan, Vice President Operations at Shapeways. “At Shapeways, we leverage world-class printing technologies and apply our vast expertise and rigorous quality procedures to help change the landscape of additive manufacturing.”

Last month, Shapeways announced an agreement to merge with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Galileo Acquisition Corp ahead of its public listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.