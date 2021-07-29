Shapeways to 3D print complex medical models for Armor Bionics

Armor Bionics

Shapeways has signed an exclusive agreement with Armor Bionics to provide the 3D medical modelling specialist with complex 3D printed medical model for surgical preparation.

With expertise in medical modelling and image segmentation, Armor Bionics has partnered with Shapeways to utilise the company’s manufacturing prowess and global distribution network.

Through their collaboration, personalised models will be developed by Armor Bionics from patient CT scans and MRIs, with Shapeways then harnessing its 3D printing capabilities to produce and deliver the models within 24 hours. These models will then be used to allow surgeons to better plan for their procedures, which could in turn lead to increased safety, reduced procedure times and shorter recovery times for patients.

“Working hand-in-hand with Armor Bionics, Shapeways developed a way to perform the crucial and difficult task of converting digital scans into physical form factors that can be held, manipulated and even used for hands-on practicing of procedures,” commented Miko Levy, Chief Revenue Officer at Shapeways. “This revolutionary service offering enables surgeons and hospitals to get physical models fast, makes surgeries more efficient, and can assist surgeons in numerous ways to help achieve the best outcome for their patients.”

“When we received the first model from Shapeways, it was absolutely perfect. Always being very thorough means we measured the size of every bone to find out how accurate the first 3D printed model was,” added Bruno Demuro, co-founder and CEO of Armor Bionics. “In comparison to the 3D design we had sent, it was flawless, which is essential since there is no room for error in the procedures for which the technique is used.”

Having access to printed models like this allows surgeons to develop detailed plans for how the surgical procedure will be carried out. In one case, Armor Bionics supported Dr. Christian Kreutzer, Chief of Congenital Heart Surgery at Hospital Universitario Austral, in replicating an eight-month-old patient’s heart. Using a 3D printed model to adapt the panned surgery, they managed to reduce the recovery time in half.

“Amor Bionics and Shapeways lets me focus on what I do best, saving children and improving their lives through surgeries,” said Dr. Kreutzer. “Their platform easily converts scans into physical 3D models that are able to scale and guide our approach in surgical pre-planning. Utilising this technology reduces time in surgery, leads to quicker recovery times, and produces more positive surgical outcomes overall.”

