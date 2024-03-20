Sidus Space establishes two-way communications with 3D printed satellite

× Expand Sidus Space

Sidus Space has established two-way communications with its 3D printed LizzieSat satellite, which is focused on earth observation and remote sensing solutions powdered by Geospatial Artificial Intelligence (Geo-AI).

The 3D printed LizzieSat has been developed with technology from Markforged, with parts being printed in the flame-retardant Onyx FR-A material to produce the bus structure with metal-like strength while reducing cost, weight and production time. Following this launch, Sidus has two additional LizzieSats manifested for launch before the end of the year.

Including printing and assembly, Sidus Space can manufacture its satellites within 45 days. The satellites are capable of integrating multiple sensors, facilitating simultaneous data collection to support agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries. These sensors and receivers include hyperspectral, multispectral, automatic identification system (AIS), and optical technologies. Additionally, the satellite features Sidus’ onboard FeatherEdge AI hardware and software solution for near real-time, actionable intelligence processing of imagery and sensor data.

“Sidus’ cutting edge, state-of-the-art LizzieSats are at the core of our high-margin Data-as-a-Service business model,” commented Carol Craig, Sidus’ CEO and Founder. “The combination of our rapid, 3D-printing production process, our multi-sensor coincident data collection, and the integration of on-orbit AI gives Sidus an edge as we build our satellite constellation to collect and sell data to our customers.”

