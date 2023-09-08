SOLIZE uses HP Multi Jet Fusion technology to produce Toyota's first 3D printed mass-produced certified part

Toyota Motor Corporation has leaned on HP’s Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology to additively manufacture an optional oil cooler duct for the LEXUS LC500 vehicle.

It is believed to be the first case in Japan where a 3D printed product has been adopted as a genuine optional part by a domestic automobile manufacturer.

The parts are being manufactured by engineering services company SOLIZE. SOLIZE struck a partnership with Toyota last year to 3D print replacement parts, and has now been registered as an authorised supplier that provides 3D printed parts to Toyota.

As a Toyota supplier, it has worked with the automotive giant to develop what they describe as ‘the first 3D printed mass-produced certified Toyota part’. The part works to cool an optional automatic transmission (AT) oil cooler by suppressing rising oil temperature during circuit driving. This, the partners say, results in smooth shift changes and a comfortable drive.

During the development of the product, Toyota and SOLIZE are said to have repeated numerous trials of printing condition settings and material verification in a bid to produce ‘sustainable physical properties.’ The design and printing layout of the part were also optimised to maximise the cost advantage, while the supply chain was also streamlined by virtue of not using moulds – management costs and maintenance of large quantities of moulds are described as ‘serious issues’ for the automotive industry.

Before being authorised as a supplier, SOLIZE had to build out a system of environmental maintenance, process management and human resource training. Through the additive manufacture of this oil cooler duct, SOLIZE has reported a 37% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions compared to an equal number of conventionally made oil cooler ducts.

In addition to its work with Toyota, SOLIZE has successfully provided replacement parts to legacy Nissan Skyline GT-R models in the past.