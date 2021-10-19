SprintRay to meet digital dentistry needs in USA & Jamaica in partnership with Aspen Dental Management & Usain Bolt

× Expand SprintRay

SprintRay has announced a partnership with Aspen Dental Management that will see its 3D printing technology installed at more than 900 dental practices.

Aspen Dental Management is a 900+-strong national dental network and has sought to align with SprintRay to support the delivery of high-quality dental care for patients across 45 States in the USA.

SprintRay has a portfolio of two 3D printing systems, which both lean on Digital Light Processing technology to produce accurate and high throughput dental parts. The SprintRay Pro 95 and Pro 55 – the numbers representing the micron XY pixel size the machines are able to achieve – are both capable of producing surgical guides, with the former considered the ‘right choice for most dental practices’ and the latter suited to ‘jobs that require razor-thin margins.’ As such, SprintRay suggests the Pro 95 for aligner production models, digital dentures, indirect bonding trays and occlusal guards, while the Pro 55 is capable of producing cast applications, hybrid dentures and temporary and definitive crowns.

Through the partnership with Aspen Dental Management, these solutions will now be installed in hundreds of dental offices across the United States with the partners excited about the impact the technology will have on dental care.

“Innovation in dentistry is about leveraging technology, new biocompatible materials and big data to enhance the speed of high-quality treatment,” commented SprintRay CEO Amir Mansouri. “By equipping every Aspen Dental practice with SprintRay’s industry-leading, frictionless 3D printing workflow, more patients will have access to transformative, high-quality dental care, delivered arm’s length from the patient and chairside in each dental practice nationwide.”

“As part of Aspen Dental’s ongoing effort to integrate technological innovations into our care delivery process, we are excited to partner with SprintRay to embed their end-to-end 3D printing ecosystem in every Aspen Dental practice nationwide.”

The partnership with Aspen Dental comes just days after SprintRay announced another significant alliance with eight-time Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt.

Bolt and the Bolt Foundation will work with SprintRay Foundation to set up Bolt Labs Powered by SprintRay, an initiative designed to make digital dental care accessible and affordable to patients across the world, starting with Bolt’s homeland of Jamaica. The fastest man in the world has also become SprintRay’s Global Brand Ambassador.

Their five-year partnership will establish dental clinics, including 3D dental labs and a mobile unit, to address the ‘critical dental needs’ of both adults and children, as well as serving people in more remote areas of Jamaica.

“This initiative marks a pivotal step, as SprintRay continues to act on our mission to improve dental care quality and delivery times through technological innovation,” said Mansouri. “Using our ecosystem of dental 3D printing products, dental work can now be completed in a fraction of the time and cost, and without multiple offices visits.”

“I am proud to represent and partner with SprintRay and fellow ‘Sprinters,’ as we call ourselves. This is a company that is poised to transform the digital dental industry on a global scale,” added Bolt. “This initiative is intended to accelerate a very critical and unmet need for improvements in dental care access across the world, starting with Jamaica, where there is less than one dentist for every 100,000 residents. I look forward to working with SprintRay to give confidence and the best possible smile to every citizen of this planet.”

