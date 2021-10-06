Stratasys acquires remaining shares of Xaar 3D after Selective Absorption Fusion launch

× Expand Stratasys Stratasys H350 platform based on SAF technology.

Stratasys has acquired all remaining shares of Xaar 3D, six months after it launched its H350 3D printing platform based on Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) technology.

SAF is an evolution of the High Speed Sintering process invented by Neil Hopkinson at Loughborough University and developed further at Xaar 3D from around 2017. In 2019, Stratasys took up a 45% stake in Xaar 3D and obtained the option to acquire the remaining shares in the company at a later date. Having commercialised the technology at the centre of that investment earlier this year, Stratasys has now completed the acquisition of the company.

As a result, the Xaar 3D team will join Stratasys and continue leading the development of SAF technology and the H Series of machines. SAF has been designed to enable cost-competitive parts at production-level throughput and boasts a process architecture that ensures all fused particles on the bed surface experience the same time and temperature profile wherever they are placed within the build. Meanwhile, a powder handling system called Big Wave works to maintain a thermally stable mound of powder when distributing material across the bed, with overflow powder being recirculated to minimise powder thermal exposure and powder ageing. The H350 also uses multiple on-board sensors to log build data for process traceability.

Stratasys believes this technology will be suitable for applications in the automotive, consumer goods and electronics industries, and helps the company achieve a well-rounded portfolio of polymer 3D printing systems, which has also been bolstered by acquisitions of RPS and Origin. SAF technology is already being deployed by several beta customers in Europe and the US, as well as Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, and is set to be ready for general availability before the end of the year.

“We are committed to being the leading provider of production-scale polymer 3D printing for our customers as additive manufacturing continues to transform industries around the world,” commented Stratasys CEO Dr Yoav Zeif. “The H350 printer and SAF technology are central to that mission, giving us a powerful platform for meeting the needs of customers in industries such as commercial goods, automotive, consumer goods, and consumer electronics. Customers tell us this technology’s consistent performance at higher volumes helps them grow their businesses and provides them a significant competitive advantage. We are excited to welcome the outstanding team of innovators from Xaar 3D to the Stratasys family.”

“We formed Xaar 3D on the premise that we could help existing powder bed technology make a major leap forward and that’s what’s happening thanks to SAF technology,” Ronen Cohen, General Manager of Xaar 3D. “We have been able to significantly improve thermal management for more consistent and reliable parts whole giving customers the production control they need. As part of Stratasys, we will continue to rapidly advance H Series 3D printer development while leveraging Stratasys’ global go-to-market infrastructure and blue-chip customer relationships to enable more customers to benefit from SAF-powered additive manufacturing.”

In a separate statement released by Xaar, the inkjet technology firm said it agreed to the sale of Xaar 3D's remaining shares as the commercialisation of SAF would allow SAF to be commercialised more quickly and give Xaar an injection of cash that could be put towards its core business. Xaar will continue to receive royalties on product and service sales, while also supplying print heads to Xaar 3D.

John Mills, Xaar’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “This agreement will provide Xaar 3D Ltd with the best opportunity to continue its progress and leadership in the field of industrial 3D printing. We have enjoyed our partnership with Stratasys and look forward to continuing to work with them to supply printheads to Xaar 3D and share in the long-term success of the business. The agreement will also allow us to focus on our core business and other opportunities in the market that will support our long-term growth strategy.”

