Stratasys and Adobe partnership enables designers to 3D print full-colour models from Substance 3D Painter

× Expand Stratasys

Users of Adobe Substance 3D Painter can now turn their digital 3D renderings into 3D printed models with Stratasys PolyJet 3D printing technology without employing additional software.

The companies have announced this partnership to allow artists and engineers to generate physical 3D models directly from Substance 3D Painter.

Adobe Substance 3D tools are frequently used to create renderings for games, films, fashion, architecture, product design and consumer packaged goods. Now, users can now create product prototypes and package designs that can then be translated to 3D printed objects on Stratasys PolyJet 3D printers, like the J55 Prime and J8 Series. Previously, Substance 3D Paint users would rely on external software applications to prepare their designs for 3D printing, but Stratasys has aligned with Adobe to ensure there is now a quicker route for them to get to a 3D printed part from a digital render.

“This collaboration has allowed us to see our designs for the very first time in the physical world - which is every artist’s and designer’s dream,” commented Pierre Maheut, Head of Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships, 3D and Immersive - Substance for Adobe. “And to be honest, we have gotten a little bit emotional seeing our designs come to life and in a way that is so realistic.”

“After seeing the amazing digital models created in Adobe Substance 3D, we challenged ourselves with being able to 3D print them, identically, in the real world, bringing them to life,” added Pat Carey, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth for Stratasys. “We have not only accomplished our goal but have seen excitement from Adobe about what this means for their Substance users.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.