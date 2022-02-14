Stratasys donates 3D printers to University of Minnesota Visible Heart Laboratories

× Expand Stratasys

Stratasys is donating Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy, MakerBot METHOD X and MakerBot SKETCH 3D printing systems to the University of Minnesota Visible Heart Laboratories.

The Visible Heart Laboratories are a research lab that supports medical research, student and physician education, and medical device product development.

Stratasys’ 3D printing systems will be utilised by the Visible Heart Laboratories to educate students, physicians and patients, as well as to support medical device research across a variety of coronary applications. With the aid of 3D printing, the research lab will be able to create anatomical models that represent patients’ real-life anatomy and pathology, while also creating, iterating and testing new medical devices. Complex surgeries will also be practiced using 3D printed anatomical models, allowing physicians to determine the best surgical approach for each individual patient.

“The Visible Heart Laboratories are driven to train the next generation of medical device developers and provide them with the abilities to 3D print prototypes and/or virtually placed devices within real heart anatomies, as today these are considered essential skills,” commented Dr. Paul Iaizzo, professor, Visible Heart Laboratories, University of Minnesota Medical School.

“We believe that widespread use of 3D printed anatomic models in healthcare would translate into better and more cost-effective patient care and shorter time to market for new medical device innovations,” offered Rich Garrity, President, Americas for Stratasys. “This sponsorship allows us to support the world-class education and medical device research happening right here in Minnesota. At Stratasys, we recognise the importance of supporting the communities in which we live and work, and we are proud to support the University of Minnesota Visible Heart Laboratories and the work they are doing.”

