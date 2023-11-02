Stratasys launches F3300 FDM 3D printing system ahead of Formnext

× Expand Stratasys Stratasys F3300 FDM 3D printer.

Stratasys is to introduce its F3300 Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) 3D printing system at next week’s Formnext trade fair.

The company has been teasing the launch on its social media channels for several weeks and will formally unveil the new system during a press conference at the event on Tuesday November 7.

Promising reduced labour, maximised uptime and higher part quality and yield, Stratasys believes the F3300 to be the ‘most sophisticated industrial 3D printer on the market.’ It represents the latest edition to the company’s FDM portfolio, following the F900, F770, F450mc, and the F123 Series, and is expected to be available for shipment in 2024.

Among the capabilities that Stratasys’ F3300 is said to boast are increased gantry speeds, faster extrusion and autocalibration, while costs are also reduced by 25-45% vs other Stratasys FDM solutions. The company has also suggested the machine can deliver high part quality and yields, with up to a 25% increase in accuracy and repeatability.

“This next-generation additive manufacturing system empowers customers to scale production and reduce the need to compromise between additive and traditional manufacturing solutions,” commented Rich Garrity, Stratasys Chief Industrial Business Unit Officer. “Rising global supply chain challenges, conventional capacity limitations, and application complexity are placing incredible stress on manufacturing. The F3300 will empower customers to accelerate product development, allowing them to innovate faster, overcome production challenges, be quicker to market, and maximise their return on investment."

Stratasys will reveal more details about its latest FDM 3D printing system at its Formnext press conference in Hall 12.1, Stand D121.