Stratasys launches new 3D printing material for 'radio-realistic' anatomical models

Stratasys has introduced a new material for its Digital Anatomy 3D printers which makes it possible to produce ‘radio-realistic models’ which are visible under CT scans or X-ray.

Stratasys RadioMatrix is described as the first radiopaque material for the polymer 3D printing leader’s widely adopted Digital Anatomy systems, which allow users to create full-colour and biomechanically realistic models for training, pre-surgical planning and medical device development. Now, models can be viewed under CT or X-Ray by adding specific amounts of RadioMatrix to a 3D printed model comprised of the Vero material family, and can assign radiopacity values from -30 to 1000 Hounsfield Units (HU).

Justin Ryan, Ph.D., Director of the Helen and Will Webster Foundation 3D Innovations Lab, Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, Calif. U.S., commented: “The ability to 3D print models with controlled radiodensity is expected to ultimately improve visibility and traceability of medical devices, improve our production of bespoke and patient-derived phantoms for training and educational purposes, and enable new methodologies for improving CT image quality. This novel material opens the door to new applications and research opportunities, ultimately improving patient care delivery.”

The material is available now in select regions and will be made available to customers in the U.S. later this year.

“This new material is allowing our customers to print radio-realistic models that exhibit defined and predictable radiopacity properties under medical imaging such as CT or X-ray,” said Ben Klein, Director of product management, healthcare solutions for Stratasys. “This material development was driven by customer requests to create radiopaque anatomic models, ones that can mimic human anatomy visualisation under X-ray. We continue to push the boundaries of medical modelling with multi-material printing.”

