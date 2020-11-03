Stratasys reveals global adoption of J750 Digital Anatomy 3D printer

× Expand Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy

Stratasys has revealed several installations of its J750 Digital Anatomy 3D printing system, a year after launching the platform.

Among the adopters throughout the US, Italy, Spain, China and Australia are Seattle Children’s Hospital, VA Health Care System, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, BIO3DModel, Tknika and AIJU.

These institutions have harnessed the machine to produce anatomical models that mimic the feel, responsiveness and biomechanics of human anatomy. Models produced with the machine can be punctured, sutured, cut and physically manipulated, helping to reduce the use of animals and cadavers for clinical trials and surgical training.

Seattle Children’s Hospital, for example, deployed the J750 Digital Anatomy machine in its new 3D printing lab to create soft models that duplicate airways, livers and hearts. Nicklaus Children’s Hospital upgraded their Eden 260 machine to the J750 system and count it as an integral part of surgical planning, while Tknika and BIO3DModel reference applications in medical and surgeon training.

“It’s very valuable to be able to actually cut open a model to get a very clear vision of what we’ll see in the operating room,” Dr Redmond Burke, Chief of Cardiovascular Surgery at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital commented. “We believe this is a significant advance that will allow us to reduce the trauma of patients undergoing complex heart surgery.”

“This technology enables a drastic reduction in time training surgeons, in particular the ability to investigate for any specific pathological conditions prior to the actual surgery,” added Robert Rizzo, President of BIO3DModel. “For example, until now it was not possible to produce hollow vascular systems down to 1mm wall thicknesses and diameter. This incredible detail could be the difference between life and death for a patient.”

“I believe that by making models in parallel to a patient’s care journey we can truly make a difference,” offered Seth Friedman, Manager of Innovation Imaging and Simulation Modelling in the Improvement and Innovation Department at Seattle Children’s Hospital. “Now integrated into a systemic programme called Custom Care, we have little double this new technology will help us provide the best care possible to our patients and families.”