Stratasys launches water-soluble support material for J35 Pro & J55 Prime machines

Stratasys has introduced a water-soluble support material for its J35 Pro and J55 Prime PolyJet 3D printing systems.

The WSS150 material has been developed to help users remove support material from their prints using tap water with no additional chemicals.

Stratasys believes the launch of this material will allow designers more freedom by removing concerns around how the structures that support their complex designs will be removed further along the process. It supports the ‘office-friendliness’ of Stratasys J35 Pro and J55 Prime 3D printers, and will also allow 3D printing to be more easily integrated into workflows by removing the need for expensive and cumbersome post-processing operations. Stratasys is also confident the water-soluble material will be beneficial during high-volume production runs.

“We are very impressed with the parts we printed and cleaned using WSS150,” commented Christoph Dollbacher of S3D-Repro GmbH, a 3D printing service provider located in Austria. “As a 3D part service provider, removing the support from many printed parts typically requires hours of manual work. While beta testing the new support we received a production order for 1,000 parts, using WSS150 we were able to simultaneously clean the large quantity of parts with practically no effort and we were able to fulfil the order on schedule.”

“WSS has allowed our customers to more easily adopt and integrate 3D printing into their design processes and workflow and has enabled us to further expand the in-office use and accessibility of 3D printing,” added Oren Zoran, Product Group Director for Stratasys. “Service providers can now manufacture and clean hundreds of parts simultaneously, with minimal labour and with a more environmentally friendly process. The ability to easily remove support material is especially crucial when engineers design complex parts with intricate areas or when architects create designs with thin, small-scale and easily breakable elements that would require time-intense manual post-processing.”

