Toyota to purchase first Stratasys F3300 FDM 3D printing system

× Expand Stratasys Dallas Martin, Additive Application Engineer, Toyota (left) and Scott Crump, Chief Innovation Officer, Stratasys (right), alongside the new Stratasys F3300 unveiled at Formnext.

Toyota has signed an agreement to be the first customer to purchase Stratasys' new F3300 Fused Deposition Modelling 3D printer, which was launched at Formnext this week.

Having utilised the machine prior to its formal launch, Toyota has now committed to purchasing a F3300 for new production support and prototyping applications.

Stratasys Stratasys F3300 FDM 3D printer.

The F3300 was teased last week and officially unveiled at a Stratasys press conference on day one of Formnext. Stratasys says the printer has been designed to exhibit increased versatility with fast changeover and loading, automatic calibration, and high throughput. Thanks to these features, the F3300 boasts a cost-per-part reduction of up to 25% and an increase of accuracy by 25%. The machine is also equipped with a 600 x 600 x 800 mm build volume and is compatible with materials such as ASA (with SR-35 soluble support material), Polycarbonate (with SR-110 soluble support material), ULTEM 9085 resin (with SUP8500B breakaway support material), and FDM Nylon 12CF (with SR-110 soluble support material).

"Having the opportunity to incorporate the F3300 3D printer into our Additive operations represents a great leap forward towards achieving our corporate goals,” commented Eduardo Guzman, Advanced Technologies Manager, Toyota. “The new printer capabilities will help us accelerate the introduction of new additive manufacturing opportunities across our manufacturing operations”

“We have a combined interest in delivering innovation and superior quality for our customers, and this partnership with Toyota demonstrates our mutual commitments to better, smarter, and more sustainable production,” added Rich Garrity, Chief Industrial Business Unit Officer, Stratasys. “Built with manufacturing in mind, the F3300 will redefine additive manufacturing on the factory floor, with its speed, lowers costs and ease of service.”

Stratasys is exhibiting the F3300 at Formnext in Hall 12.1, D121.