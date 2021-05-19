Ultimaker launches PETG material for FFF 3D printing series

× Expand Ultimaker

Ultimaker has announced the launch of a PETG material for use on its range of 3D printing systems.

The company believes Ultimaker PETG is a best-in-class standard material for industrial applications. PETG, a Glycol Modified version of PET, came out as one of the top three materials used for 3D printing when Ultimaker published its 2021 3D Printing Sentiment Index.

Subsequently, Ultimaker has launched its own PETG offering and has created and extensively tested material profiles to ‘ensure a hassle-free and reliable’ PETG material. Ultimaker PETG is said to be a wear-, temperature- and chemical-resistant material which is suitable for the 3D printing of production tools. The company believes it also has a versatility, usability and scalability to be deployed across organisations, potentially resulting in fewer changeovers and increased efficiencies. Users of Ultimaker PETG have access to a package of technical, safety and compliance information, while they will also be able to pair the material with PVA and Breakaway supports.

It becomes the latest addition to a continuously growing range of materials compatible with Ultimaker’s 3D printing range, which can also be combined with dozens of materials thanks to alliances with some of the leading materials suppliers within the market. Ultimaker believes the introduction of the PETG material will serve to support its vast customer base as they continue to leverage 3D printing for more industrial applications.

“Adding Ultimaker PETG to our set of standard materials is a natural next step from the launch of our platform,” commented Miguel Calvo, CTO at Ultimaker. “It enhances our material portfolio as industrial use cases for 3D printing continue to rise. Its excellent all-round properties are a strong addition to our platform and ideal for typical industrial environments and applications. Ultimaker PETG will further fuel creativity and innovation as users work hard to ensure the continuation of production and everyday life, despite the external challenges we have all faced.”

