Visa Cash App RB F1 team enters into technical partnership with Roboze

× Expand Roboze/The Visa Cash App RB

ROBOZE has entered into a technical partnership with The Visa Cash App RB F1 team, with the 3D printing company set to produce end-use parts for their race vehicles.

Visa Cash APP RB has been using ROBOZE technology in the development of its race vehicles for months and will continue to lean on 3D printing throughout the season.

In doing so, their focus is on producing parts that are considered impossible to make with other production methods due to the complexity of their geometries, as well as replacing metal parts with composite components to reduce weight. This will cover the development and implementation of ultralight and durable components leveraging ROBOZE’s Carbon PEEK material which is said to boast excellent thermal and mechanical resistance characteristics.

"We are thrilled to serve Visa Cash App RB, a team that shares our passion for innovation and excellence,” said Alessio Lorusso, CEO of ROBOZE. “This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to push the boundaries of 3D printing technology, bringing our advanced materials like Carbon PEEK directly to the Formula 1 tracks. It's a unique opportunity to demonstrate how our solutions can help redefine performance and efficiency parameters in motorsport."

Stefano Natali, Director of Production at Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team, added: "Adopting ROBOZE's 3D printing technologies will transform the way we design and produce critical components for our cars. The ability to use materials like Carbon PEEK allows us not only to optimize the weight and strength of our vehicles but also to significantly accelerate our development and innovation cycles, keeping us one step ahead of the competition. This partnership is a cornerstone of our strategy to stay at the forefront of the world championship."