voxeljet now offers on demand polymer parts made from TPU with HSS technology

voxeljet AG is expanding its 3D printing services with the offering of on-demand parts made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) using High Speed Sintering (HSS).

The key characteristics of the material are durable elasticity, damping properties, and high impact protection. TPU parts are often used in the footwear industry, for padding in helmets, saddles or seats, elastic tubes and hoses, and for sealing and packaging.

The TPU material used in the HSS process by voxeljet was developed by the company along with materials manufacturer Covestro. Covestro’s 3D printing business was recently acquired by Stratasys.

“The HSS technology in combination with the TPU material allows us to provide an inherently hard, highly stressable part with soft properties. This opens up completely new and highly individual application possibilities of 3D printing for plastic parts,” said Tobias Grün, Global Product Manager, voxeljet AG.

In the production of polymer components, voxeljet is taking advantage of the special material properties of TPU with the HSS technology. TPU can be soft and elastic, or it can be hard and persistent. How soft or solid the part is, depends on the volume of infrared-absorbing ink introduced in the high-speed sintering process.

Using industrial inkjet print heads, it is possible to print correspondingly different grey levels within a layer, realising different product properties per layer.

Grün added: “With the HSS process, we can produce individualised polymer parts on-demand at high quality and speed at comparatively low cost. High speed sintering is an economical, efficient and resource-saving solution due to the use of large-format print heads. The technology offers enormous potential for future-oriented products.”

Speaking about the partnership with Covestro, Grün said: “The close cooperation between material and machine manufacturers enabled us to bundle our joint know-how and thus coordinate and optimise the part quality as well as the 3D printing process.”

With the collaboration, voxeljet says the companies aim to develop integrated material and process solutions for the economical additive high-volume production of polymer components.

voxeljet announced the launch of the HSS Material Network in partnership with Fraunhofer IPA and the University of Bayreuth in November of last year, to serve as a way for users of voxeljet’s HSS technology to test, qualify and certify 3D printing polymers.

