Xenia Materials launches Academic & Research Support Program

Xenia Materials, a global developer of high-performance innovative thermoplastic composites, has launched its Academic & Research Support Program.

The program is dedicated to universities, research centres, and institutes of technology. This initiative, according to the company, reflects its commitment to enabling innovation through collaboration and knowledge-sharing in the materials field.

Participating institutions will gain access to Xenia's advanced materials for injection moulding applications and 3D printing materials, designed specifically for Fused Granulate Fabrication processes. They will be able to engage in trials and rigorous experimentation ‘in order to achieve success in the most challenging projects.’

The Xenia Materials portfolio includes more than 150 compounds, from engineering polymers such as HDPE, POM, ABS and PET-G, to high-performing ultra-polymers like PEI, PESU, PEEK, and PPS. Xenia also leans on carbon and/or glass fibre reinforcement to deliver high-performance lightweight properties.

Through this initiative, Xenia aims to provide academical institutes with industry insights, while empowering them to drive successful and sustainable solutions.