Zortrax introduces Z-PEEK filament for Endureal 3D printer

× Expand Radiation-resistant bearing ring for a spacecraft gimbal 3D printed with Z-PEEK on the Zortrax Endureal.

Zortrax has announced the launch of the Z-PEEK filament for its Endureal 3D printing system.

The company believes the material to be among the strongest 3D printing polymers around and has seen it pass thermal vacuum space qualification tests at the European Space Agency’s ESTEC facilities in the Netherlands. During these tests, Z-PEEK underwent 500 cycles from -70°C and 130°C with no adverse effects on structure or mechanical properties, as well as rapid cooling tests that saw the material endure cryogenic temperatures down to -196°C. Zortrax announced its partnership with the European Space Agency in October 2020.

Z-PEEK is said to be extremely resistant to wear, with gears printed in the material tested in over 22 million cycles at 1600 rpm under 1 Nm load, per Zortrax. The material’s wear resistance also contributes a longer lifespan of parts since debris accumulation is said to be relatively low.

With these capabilities – plus its ability to withstand extreme temperatures – Zortrax believes the Z-PEEK is suitable for a range of application in the space sector, as well as a range of other markets.

“Introduction of Z-PEEK is the result of a long cooperation with our partners in space industry. A capability to 3D print with this material is a game changer for any enterprise willing to build cost-effective, affordable spacecraft and for large space agencies like ESA seeking to bring the cost of space exploration activities down,” commented Michał Siemaszko, Head of Research of Development at Zortrax. “But Z-PEEK can also find applications in oil industry, aerospace, nuclear energy and numerous other high-tech fields. With excellent thermal properties, resistance to radiation and strength-to-weight ratio comparable to stainless steel, Z-PEEK redefines the boundaries of what polymer extrusion-based 3D printers can do.”

Zortrax is making Z-PEEK available on 1000g spools and says it can be printed with Z-SUPPORT HT breakaway support material on the Endureal machine. The company has recommended an automated drying procedure before printing with the material and an automated annealing process once the printing is done. Both steps can be performed with Zortrax’s Endureal offering.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.