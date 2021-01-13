PostProcess Technologies appoints former ICONICS exec Jim Kent as Chief Financial Officer

PostProcess Technologies has announced former ICONICS executive Jim Kent as its new Chief Financial Officer.

In his role at PostProcess, Kent will be responsible for leading the accounting and finance functions of the business, while also being an instrumental member of the senior leadership team as the company looks to drive growth. He will also serve as the ‘primary interface’ of PostProcess’ global investor network.

Kent, in his most recent role as CFO at ICONICS Inc, was the primary executive involved in negotiating the sale of the company to Mitsubishi at an ‘above-market valuation.’ Before his time at ICONICS, Kent was responsible for the development of controls and practices ahead of NetBrain Technologies’ public offering. During his career, Kent has lived in Bavaria, Germany and Sydney, Australia as Director of International Finance and Operations for The MathWorks, but is now residing back in the US.

Working out of Boston as he joins up with PostProcess Technologies, the company expects his extensive commercial experience and customer-first approach to make a significant impact. PostProcess Technologies says he will work alongside VP of Product Rich Chaplow to expand the company’s base in the area of industrial automation software solutions, supplementing its broad portfolio of 3D printing post-processing technology.

“With extensive experience in building and leading international teams, as well as guiding three different software companies through scale-up and acquisition, we are thrilled to have someone with Jim’s impressive track record of execution and results joining our team,” commented Jeff Mize PostProcess CEO. “Software and data analytics are the key differentiators of our full-stack solutions. Jim’s extensive experience in developing and deploying SaaS business models comes at a critical time as we connect the end-to-end digital thread to accelerate the use of additive manufacturing in production applications.”

“Additive manufacturing at scale requires seamless data connectivity and full automation. PostProcess plays a unique role in enabling this to make Industry 4.0 a reality. It also requires PostProcess to act as a software partner to the industry,” added Jim Kent, PostProcess CFO. “I look forward to being a key member of the world-class team as we roll out our next generation software platform, CONNECT3D and expand rapidly beyond the 17 countries we currently ship to.”

