Raise3D launches E3 IDEX 3D printer at FABTECH 2025

Raise3D has launched the E3 IDEX 3D printer, designed to deliver high-speed, stable and precise prints, at FABTECH 2025.

Developed off the back of its E2 and E2CF printers, Raise3D says the E3 is designed to meet the 'evolving demands of modern manufacturing.'

Capable of serving prototyping and end-use part production requirements, the E3 is said to be capable of reaching print speeds of up to 200 mm/s for composite materials and TPU. It is also compatible with Raise3D's Flexible Filament Auxiliary Feeder, an auxiliary feeding and buffer system that increases the feed rate of flexible filaments and expands the machine's compatibility with more flexible and elastic materials, and is compatible with Raise3D's composite filament print head. The company also says that by combining the E3 with the slicing profile in ideaMaker and Hyper Speed PLA Pro or Industrial PETG ESD filaments, the machine is capable of delivering average roughnesses of less than 2 µm.

Raise3D's E3 also boasts IDEX capability and supports multiple print modes including mirror mode, duplication mode, dual-colour, and dual-material printing. Two materials can also be printed with significantly different printing temperatures. Automatic levelling to different surface variations allows for improved material adhesion to the bed and overall print quality, while E3 also uses a sensor to measure the distance between the nozzle and print bed at various locations to ensure optimal spacing. Finally, a 9-point levelling system enables 'substrate printing', which provides 'unlimited creativity on flat surfaces' for select materials.

Edward Feng, Raise3D’s Global CEO, said: “The E3 redefines flexible material printing by merging versatility with performance. Building on the E Series legacy, it enhances the E2's TPU printing capabilities and the E2CF's composite filament printing expertise - now with notably faster print speeds and expanded material options."

Raise3D has priced the E3 at 2,499 USD and 1,999 EUR.