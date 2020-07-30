RENA Technologies acquires additive manufacturing post-processing firm Hirtenberger

Hirtenberger Engineered Surfaces

Austrian additive manufacturing post-processing firm Hirtenberger Engineered Surfaces has been acquired by wet chemical surface finishing company RENA Technologies.

RENA Technologies is a global manufacturer of equipment used for wet chemical surface finishing of semiconductor, medical and renewable energy applications.

The deal will see the existing Hirtenberger team and its patented Hirtisation technology integrated wholly into RENA’s corporate structure, with RENA Technologies Austria (RENA AT) set to operate as the additive manufacturing arm of the business. Representing RENA’s first step into the additive market, the RENA AT division will also function as a technology and development centre for all aspects of electrochemical surface finishing.

Hirtenberger’s Hirtisation technology has been designed to treat metal 3D printed parts and underpins its H-Series of post-processing machines. Hirtisation works to remove support structures and residue powder, smooth the surface of printed components and carry out further cleaning and drying. It is said to be suitable for all metals and alloys commonly used in 3D printing.

Within the company’s H-Series, are the H3000, H6000 and H12000. The H3000 is designed for small-scale production in on-demand print shops with a part window of 300 x 300 x 150 mm, while the H6000 is its ‘big sister’ with a part window of 500 x 500 x 350 mm and can handle two materials and the part feed of up to five 3D printing platforms at a time. The H12000 has been developed for large manufacturing business, can process four different materials and finish the output of up to 25 3D printers at a time.

Last November, Hirtenberger signed an agreement with Oerlikon that would help establish the company in the North American market. With this latest development, the post-processing company’s product portfolio and intellectual property will fall under a global brand.

“We are looking forward enthusiastically to working with our new colleagues at RENA,” commented Wolfgang Hansal, Managing Director of Hirtenberger and designated Managing Director at RENA AT, “because we can exploit RENA’s worldwide network as a launching pad for marketing our technology globally. The first industrial machines have already been successfully introduced to the market. Together with RENA, we can speed up establishment of our cutting-edge technology.”

“The outstanding expertise and efficient implementation of modern production machinery design to respond to customer needs immediately impressed us,” added Peter Schneidewind, RENA CEO. “Hirtisation technology complements perfectly RENA’s product portfolio.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.