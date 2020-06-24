rpm installs two Farsoon additive manufacturing systems

× Expand rpm installs two Farsoon laser sintering systems.

Prototyping and small series manufacturer, rapid product manufacturing GmbH (rpm) has taken delivery of two additive manufacturing systems from Farsoon Europe GmbH.

The pair of Farsoon 403P Laser Sintering systems were installed at the company’s Helmstedt site last month in what rpm’s Sales Managing Director Dr. Claus Thomy described as “an important addition” to the company’s portfolio.

The SS403P and HT403P are said to improve rpm's productivity and production speeds, compared to rpm's current AM systems, for both prototypes and end-use parts in low volumes of up to 10,000 units. The HT403P also offers high temperature capabilities for processing high-performance plastics, which are of particular interest to the automotive sector, an area rpm has been a long-term supplier to with major manufacturers like Audi, BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen amongst its customers.

Thomy added: “At the end of the day, we want to be able to deliver better parts to our customers faster and cheaper - that's what enables us to invest in Farsoon systems.”

“When we started with rpm in 1997, we were almost exclusively focused on rapid product development using additive manufacturing technology SLS (selective laser sintering).” remembers Dr. Jörg Gerken, Technical Managing Director at rpm. “Over the years we have expanded the production chain and now rpm is the point of contact for bringing plastic parts from the idea to reality.”

The China-headquartered AM company established its European subsidiary back in 2018 and brought on former BASF Director of 3D Printing Dirk Simon to lead. Simon, now Managing Director at Farsoon Europe, explained how the recent rpm installations were a result of over 12 months of evaluation and consultation.

"rpm has evaluated Farsoon deeply for over a year," explains Simon. "I am proud that such an experienced 3D service provider intentionally replaces several older laser sintering machines with two Farsoon machines and will benefit from a higher overall productivity."

Earlier this year, Farsoon reported that service provider Falcontech has committed to the installation of 50 of its systems inside its ‘super additive manufacturing' factory, while FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd, a joint venture between FAW Group, Volkswagen and Audi, revealed it is producing prototypes for more than 5,000 parts a year with Farsoon’s technology.