Sandvik and BEAMIT co-launch super-duplex stainless-steel for metal 3D printing

Sandvik and BEAMIT Group have announced the launch of Osprey 2507 super-duplex stainless-steel powder for additive manufacturing.

The companies, which came together in 2019 when Sandvik acquired a 30% stake in BEAMIT, believe the new material will have a significant impact in the offshore and marine industries because of its ‘excellent corrosion resistance and durability.’

Sandvik is introducing the Osprey 2507 super-duplex stainless-steel to the additive manufacturing market having leaned on its extensive experience in developing similar materials for traditional manufacturing technologies. These materials have been deployed in the manufacture of seawater exposed offshore energy sector components, as well as in chemical processing environments. Now, in partnership with BEAMIT, the company is offering the capability to additively manufacture such parts in the Osprey 2507 metal powder.

This material is said to have outstanding mechanical capabilities, with printed parts near fully dense (>99.9%) and crack-free prior to post-processing. These characteristics contribute to the durability of components which will endure harsh conditions, while Sandvik and BEAMIT believe additive manufacturing has a significant play in the marine sectors because of its proficiencies in supplying spare parts on-demand to reduce stock and material waste. Already, Sandvik has developed a reinvented impeller in collaboration with Equinor and Norwegian Eureka Pumps using the Osprey 2507 material, while there are various other projects across the marine sector currently on-going.

“By leveraging nearly two centuries of materials expertise and industry leading know-how along the additive value chain, we are proud to say Sandvik is the first to offer 3D printed super duplex components to the market,” commented Mikael Schuisky, VP and Business Unit Manager at Sandvik Additive Manufacturing. “While many have tried and failed, we are very pleased to have seen components printed to a standard that doesn’t just meet but outperform that of several conventionally manufactured counterparts.”

“We are very excited to co-launch this potent combination of superior materials and the disruptive benefits of additive manufacturing to the market,” added Michele Antolotti, Engineering and R&D Manager at the BEAMIT Group. “Having already developed print parameters for single-laser machines, we are now progressing to expand our joint offering to include even larger applications. With the profound materials expertise within Sandvik and BEAMIT Group’s market-leading abilities throughout the additive value chain, we are truly in a unique position to supply the offshore industries with an array of business-critical benefits, in terms of component performance and timely production alike.”

