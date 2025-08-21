SBO announces acquisition of 3T Additive Manufacturing

Metal additive manufacturing provider 3T Additive Manufacturing (3T-AM) is to be acquired by SBO Group.

The UK-based company, which provides metal 3D printing services with a core focus on net-zero production, entered into the agreement with the Austrian manufacturer to the energy sector on August 19th. SBO (formerly Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment) says the move is designed to bolster its metal additive manufacturing capabilities, which already includes investment in in-house equipment from Velo3D.

Per a press release summarising its latest financial results, SBO says the acquisition of 3T-AM will allow it to 'access to established customer relationships, modern production infrastructure, and a highly qualified team, enabling it to further accelerate its growth strategy in the field of additive manufacturing'. Completion of the transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals.

SBO CEO Klaus Mader said, "We are successfully driving forward technological innovations, diversifying our business, and capitalising on market opportunities – even in a demanding environment. Thanks to our strong financial position and our global locations we are well positioned, and we execute on our strategy, as also demonstrated by our acquisition of 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd."

Headquartered in Newbury, UK, 3T-AM specialises in the series production of finished metal 3D printed parts. The company was acquired by Italian 3D printing service provider BEAMIT in 2021, following its separation former company 3T, which split its 3D printing activities into polymer and metal 3D printing divisions a year prior. In 2019, BEAMIT also secured investment from Swedish engineering company Sandvik, which acquired a 30% stake to bolster its AM presence. However, last September, Sandvik exited its stake in the company and announced a revision to its AM strategy to focus primarily on metal powders.

Daniel Johns, who has led 3T-AM as CEO since 2021, shared with TCT: "3T-AM has proudly stood as a UK leader in the additive manufacturing industry for nearly two decades. Throughout this journey, we’ve continually embraced change — adapting to the ever-evolving demands of the industry, harnessing technological advancements, and exceeding our customers’ expectations. The synergy with SBO is highly complementary with its vision and values, its global advanced manufacturing presence, and its’ passion for innovation will accelerate the AM service industry to provide scaled production capabilities.

"I’d also like to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude to Beamit for their incredible support over the past four years. Their partnership has been instrumental in helping us reach this exciting new stage, and we are deeply thankful for their trust and the ongoing support from the Antolotti family.”