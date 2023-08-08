Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Technology purchases Sapphire XC large-format metal 3D printing system from Velo3D

× Expand Velo3D

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Technology (SBOT) has purchased a Sapphire XC large-format metal 3D printing system from Velo3D.

SBOT was previously announced as a user of the company’s flagship Sapphire system back in November 2021, while its subsidiary Knust-Godwin operates a fleet of Velo3D printers (including the Sapphire XC) out of a facility in Katy, Texas. As a provider of high-precision components for the oil and gas industry, it is the first European contract manufacturer to purchase the Sapphire XC system since its launch in October 2020.

The Sapphire XC machine is calibrated to print parts in Inconel 718, with its large build volume facilitating the production of components up to 600 mm in diameter and 550 mm in height. Velo3D launched the machine three years ago in a bid to help customers additively manufacture larger components, with Hermeus, Knust-Godwin and Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing among the companies to leverage its capabilities.

More recently, Velo3D has embarked on a mission to grow its presence on the European continent, with a facility opened in Augsburg, Germany. As it established a footprint in Europe, it named SBOT as the first European user of its Sapphire system and outlined its commitment to support the company’s efforts in ‘expanding its capabilities and service new industries.’ Less than two years on, SBOT has invested further in Velo3D’s metal 3D printing technology, reiterating its ability to help grow the markets it can penetrate.

"Additive manufacturing continues to see growing adoption and through Velo3D's Sapphire XC 3D printer, our team can scale up the production of parts for customers with the Sapphire XC’s 400% throughput increase over the original Sapphire,” commented Campbell MacPherson, SBO EVP of Advanced Manufacturing. “It will also increase the addressable use-cases for metal additive manufacturing by unlocking the capability of producing larger parts, allowing us to maintain our position as a leader in the industry.”

"We are thrilled to partner with SBOT and expand our presence in Europe with our first Sapphire XC installation at a contract manufacturer,” added Benny Buller, Founder and CEO of Velo3D. “SBOT's commitment to delivering high-quality components aligns perfectly with our mission to enable manufacturers to unlock the full potential of their products through additive manufacturing. We are confident the Sapphire XC's advanced capabilities will empower SBOT to achieve new heights of innovation and excellence in their manufacturing processes."