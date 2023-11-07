1000 Kelvin's AMAIZE AI-powered 3D printing software now commercially available

× Expand 1000 Kelvin

1000 Kelvin, a start-up developing AI solutions for metal and polymer 3D printing technology, has announced the full commercial availability of its AMAIZE software at Formnext.

The company is also announcing its first integrations with commercial 3D printer manufacturers, including EOS, and customers, including a California-based rocket launch provider.

AMAIZE has been developed to enable the generation of optimal print recipes using a physics-informed AI technology for first-time right 3D printing. The software works by analysing parts once their print file has been uploaded to the AMAIZE cloud, with thermo-mechanical issues being automatically corrected by optimising the scan strategy and process parameters. This, 1000 Kelvin says, eliminates the need for finite element simulation software and multiple physical iterations of parts.

Having concluded its early adoption programme, 1000 Kelvin has seen AMAIZE adopted by companies in energy, aerospace and contract manufacturing, with multiple machine OEMs integrating the cloud native solution. An unnamed rocket launch provider is among the manufacturers to be utilising AMAIZE, with the software allowing the company to digitally iterate solutions to a set of thermal management problems that were causing print failures. With AMAIZE, the rocket launch provider is said to have successfully printed the part with improved surface quality and performance, while also reducing support structures by over 80% and overall cost per part by 30% through saved material and post-processing costs.

Omar Fergani, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of 1000 Kelvin, stated, “The manufacturing and production sector accounts for one-fifth of global carbon emissions and 54% of the world’s energy usage. 3D printing has the unique ability to address these issues, but not until it works consistently. By improving the efficiency and reducing the waste associated with 3D printing, while making the technology easier to use, AMAIZE contributes to a more sustainable future.”

1000 Kelvin has so far secured 3 million USD in funding, which has allowed it to expand from Europe into the US, where it has been able to better support its clients in the aerospace and defence industry.

The company is exhibiting at Formnext from Hall 11.1, D39.