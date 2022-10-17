3DPrinterOS is bringing 'full cloud support' to Formlabs 3D printers

× Expand Formlabs Formlabs 3D printers

Formlabs and 3DPrinterOS have announced a partnership that will bring 'full cloud support' to the former's range of 3D printing systems.

3DPrinterOS believes that the cloud is often a misnomer when it comes to additive manufacturing (AM). The company claims that 'too many' players in the AM space position software as a cloud-based solution, when the process involves downloading files from the website, sometimes with an option to network locally and share files. As a result, it has teamed with Formlabs to offer such capabilities as in-cloud slicing for its customers.

According to Formlabs and 3DPrinterOS, a fully cloud-supported slicing capability removes workflow bottlenecks and potential security holes for users looking to bring in new hardware and materials capabilities to their 3D printing operations. The companies also explain that realisable cloud support can support print farms.

“For over five years, Formlabs in-cloud slicing has been the number one request from 3DPrinterOS users. We are extremely excited and proud to finally offer the community one-click print now available for Formlabs 3D printers, straight from the web browser, with no downloads,” said John Dogru, Founder, 3DPrinterOS. “Simply upload your part, and it's instantly sliced in the cloud or private servers, ready to print and scale across an infinite number of users, printers and locations.”

3DPrinterOS says that its decentralised platform has been used to build more than 2 million parts in over 130 countries, with almost a millennia of total 3D printing time. Part of the software’s offering involves not being required to leave the platform to bounce between software suites according to the company.

The creators say that 3DPrinterOS brings 'unity' to the industry, by offering one platform that allows for slicing natively into the OEM’s software, helping to scale additive manufacturing solutions.

“Our customers, and the industry, have been waiting for cloud slicing for the Formlabs printers. Very similar to the rest of the industry, until now you’ve had to use desktop software to prepare everything. It’s not easy, you can’t, with one click, give the ability for thousands of users in a university or enterprise to securely and easily send jobs to the 3D printers. That’s why 3DPrinterOS exists, and why we are the #1 choice in the top 100 universities in the world like MIT, Harvard, Yale, etc., and top companies like Bosch, Google, John Deere, Eaton etc.,” said Dogru, speaking about the integration.

Dogru added: “Our powerful proprietary cloud technology allows us to house all the slicers, on a server, and instantly give your users access to send print jobs without having to download all the manufacturers software on your desktop and go through a complex learning curve.”

Supported systems will include the Formlabs Form 2, Form 3+, Form 3L, Form 3B, Form 3BL, and Fuse 1. Both companies believe that the Formlabs slicer, is a significant stride forward for both the hardware OEM and 3DPrinterOS. Formlabs says that by offering “powerful, neutral operability”, it can push the boundaries of what its operators want to achieve.

3DPrinterOS CEO John Dogru spoke to TCT in 2020 about the company's user base, 3D print farms and the 'stigma' around desktop machines.

