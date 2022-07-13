Formlabs launches Fuse 1+ 30W SLS 3D printer

× Expand Formlabs Fuse 1+ 30W.

Formlabs has announced the launch of a more powerful Selective Laser Sintering 3D printing system as part of its Fuse series.

The Fuse 1+ 30W machine has been ‘built off the success of the Fuse 1’, which was rolled out to market last year, but has been equipped with a 30W laser an upgrade on the Fuse 1’s 10W laser. This, combined with an upgraded galvanometer system, is said to enable quicker print speeds, superior throughput and access to new high-performance materials. It is available for order immediately starting at 27,499 USD and is expected to ship in late August.

Formlabs says the Fuse 1+ 30W can achieve scan speeds up to 12.5 metres per second, with parts able to be delivered in-house within 24 hours. A nitrogen purge print option is said to deliver ‘printed material properties competitive with industry leaders’, while its high packing density and powder recyclability capabilities ensure low-waste printing, lower cost per part and a faster return on investment, per Formlabs.

Alongside the Fuse 1+ 30W, the company has also announced the release of a Nylon 11 CF Powder, which has been designed to enable end-use applications which are strong yet lightweight. The carbon fibre-filled nylon is said to offer high stiffness and dimensional stability, a high degree of vibration/impact resistance with a high strength-to-weight ratio, and thermal stability.

With the Fuse 1 3D printer selling well in its first 18 months on the market, Formlabs is confident its new SLS offering will have a similar impact.

“Since launching the Fuse 1 in January 2021, Formlabs has single handedly expanded the SLS market, accounting for more than 50% of SLS printer sales in that time,” commented Formlabs co-founder and CEO Max Lobovsky. “With the Fuse 1+ 30W, we’re pushing SLS 3D printing to new heights – delivering truly rapid, high throughput SLS printing at a price point that companies can afford. In total, Formlabs has sold over 100,000 professional SLA printers – more than any other 3D printer manufacturer – and the Fuse 1+ 30W sets us up to similarly dominate the SLS market.”

