AddUp launches machine monitoring software for FormUp & BeAM 3D printers

AddUp

AddUp has announced the launch of its Dashboards multi-scale monitoring software, which is compatible with its FormUp powder bed fusion and BeAM Directed Energy Deposition machines.

The Dashoboards software has been designed to provide users of AddUp’s 3D printing systems with a clear picture of real-time and historic process data.

Collecting data from every build on an unlimited number of FormUp and BeAM machines, AddUp Dashboards displays a summary of the information on an overview home screen to provide a ‘birds-eye view’ of the production fleet of 3D printers. Users can therefore can see the status and progress of machines at a glance, while also seeing the ‘big picture’ across the last month.

Using AddUp Dashboards, 3D printing operators and business leaders can access data for 80 process parameters that include oxygen level, humidity level, laser status, the forces measured in all moving components, powder consumption, gas flow state and more. Key process parameters can also be adapted, depending on which of AddUp’s 3D printing technologies are being used, while real-time data is refreshed at rates as quick as five seconds. Users can also utilise the software to see a complete history of each machine, from how many builds have been completed down to the individual layers of any given print, in order to ensure machines are running at optimal performance.

The software received data through MQTT and OPC-UA connections and requires only a web browser to be used. There are over 25 data visualisation styles to choose from, with colour schemes and data panels able to be changed, moved, resized, duplicated and edited as users prioritise which information is most important. Dashboards also boasts an alerting system with email notification capabilities to single or multiple users, allowing them to address faults before they occur.

