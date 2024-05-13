AMIS releases Public Beta version 1 of its AMIS Pro software

× Expand AMIS

Additive Manufacturing Jetting Software provider AMIS has released the Public Beta version 1 of its AMIS Pro software.

AMIS Pro software, which is being temporarily offered for free through a dedicated webpage through this beta offering, includes features that allows users to prepare a batch for printing. This includes adding parts to a print box, positioning and orientating parts, nesting parts, slicing the batch and creating output for the printer. Other functionalities include saving and reopening batches, defining layer thicknesses. A connection with METEOR INKJET METPRINT Software has also been made to guarantee smooth transition of the data to the printheads.

The software has been designed, according to AMIS, with a workflow logic in mind, asking which steps does the person in charge of preparing builds take and what tools do they need at which point in time?

AMIS describes the software as a 'functional CAD in, print out' system, and has been made available for a free 60-day trial starting May 6th. Through the beta offering, the company aims at garnering user feedback early in the development process.

“Even though there’s 25 years of experience in jetting software development in the team, we consider ourselves a start-up now. And with over 25 years of start-up experience in the team, we know there’s only one right way, and that’s the customers’ way”, said Kris Binon, XYZ Manager at AMIS.

“When meeting OEM’s and end-users, we‘ve established that even the current version would add value to some of them,” added Nick De Roeck, AMIS CEO. “From here onwards, we’ll continue implementing the 30+ additional features on our roadmap. For quite some of those, we can leverage technology provided by our parent company, Hybrid Software Group.”