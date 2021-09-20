Artec 3D launches Artec Studio 16 3D scanning software

× Expand Artec 3D

Artec 3D has launched the latest iteration of its 3D scanning software, which features a cloud-based collaborative platform that enables users to access, view and process 3D scan data online.

Artec Studio 16 (AS16) and Artec Cloud have been integrated to streamline 3D project management, with users able to upload and share 3D data, processing their scans in a browser from any location and with any computer.

With the latest Artec Studio release, scan-to-CAD alignment is said to be around 8x faster, while distance mapping measurement calculations on complex CAD models can be generated 70% faster. A Control X integration allows components to be inspected in AS16, with an uninterrupted scan-to-inspection workflow allowing users to finish a scan, inspect a mesh or run an inspection in Control X from Artec Studio. Users can also force constraints to further optimise quality inspection results when working with primitives and a point-to-plane measurement of perpendicular distances can be carried out with ‘a few clicks’ to ensure precise thicknesses are calculated and external dimensions are defined easily.

AS16 also boasts tailored freeform primitives that allow custom-fitting primitives for curvilinear surfaces to be created. Primitives fit to the user’s scan can then be exported directly to SOLIDWORKS without a plug-in. The software also features CAD-perfect sections from constructed planes and a new torus primitive for reverse engineering ring-shapes objects. Another new feature of the software is the ability to combine scan data with photos to create ‘high-accuracy models with photorealistic texture.’ Photos taken with professional cameras and smartphones can be uploaded to AS16, with users then able to map texture onto the mesh captured with an Artec Leo, Eva or Spider scanning device. The alignment by scale algorithm allows users to match the arbitrary scale of a model created with photogrammetry to the real scale of model captured with an Artec 3D scanner by checking a box and aligning three points.

Thanks to the enhanced neural network-based HD Mode for Eva and Leo 3D scanners, AS16 can reconstruct HD projects nearly 2x faster, while the size of HD projects are nearly 20% smaller. New encrypted file formats also allow users to export and store high-def data from Leo onto n SD card.

Artec 3D believes the AS16 platform and its new features will have a big impact on a range of projects.

“Thanks to our major software releases, every year our professional 3D scanners are becoming faster and more powerful and therefore are capturing more data than ever,” commented Artyom Yukhin, President and CEO of Artec 3D. “Our development of industry-leading software solutions and AI-powered algorithms is critical for enabling the 3D scanning industry to reach new heights. The release of Artec Studio 16 and Artec Cloud equips users with unprecedented collaboration opportunities, flexible workflows, faster 3D data processing and numerous feature-rich tools to meet any need.”

